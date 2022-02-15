PLANS are underway to resurface a potholed street in York.

Other works in and around Marygate have meant plans to resurface the busy street have been long delayed, according to one York councillor.

The revamp of Scarborough Bridge in 2019, flood defence work, and the reinforcing of the Anglican Tower in Museum Gardens has then placed health and safety challenges in resurfacing nearby Marygate, says councillor Denise Craghill.

Cllr Craghill, executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods, and Guildhall ward councillor said the resurfacing will begin as soon as possible.

She said: "I've been pushing for Marygate to be resurfaced for years, the residents have been pushing for years.

“I never imagined it would take this long, it is now in its design phase, and I'm hoping it will start as soon as possible.

"The road would need to close for the work and an engagement plan will be sent out to residents."

Barrie Stephenson is a York resident who regularly cycles down Marygate.

He said: “Marygate has been in need of resurfacing for a number of years. It’s been patched many times but in places the patches have worn away leaving a bigger hole in the road than the one originally patched.

“I cycle down here regularly, it’s the most direct route from my home to the Scarborough Bridge cycle route to the station and beyond, and it’s really hazardous.

“I often have to wait to let cars pass before pulling out to avoid the potholes.

“This is the only access to Marygate car park, one of the city’s main visitor car parks recently upgraded with barriers and a new electronic payment system.

"Visitors can’t be impressed with the approach to this car park."