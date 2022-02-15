A CONCERT to celebrate the life of a York schoolboy who died tragically young was a great success.
Peter Woodmansey a student at Bootham School, died of septicaemia aged just 17 at Leeds General Infirmary in December 2020, less than three weeks after receiving a diagnosis of leukaemia and despite having responded well to early treatment.
On Saturday (February 12) the school, where he was head boy, held a special Evening of Song in Peter's memory featuring his brothers, tenor, Andrew and Stephen on piano, and their sister, mezzo soprano, Sarah.
Deputy head Martyn Beer, said: "Peter was such a kind young man and his friendships were grounded in his love and care for others.
"The concert was a wonderful way for our community to come together to celebrate Peter through music. We are particularly grateful to Peter's brother, Andrew, who poured his heart into the evening and took us through such a range of feelings and emotions.
"A music scholarship enabled Peter to be at Bootham and the new Peter Woodmansey Scholarship reflects a desire to remember Peter and help others to follow in his footsteps."
To watch the concert click here.
Click here to donate.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.