A WOMAN was taken to hospital after an accident which shut a main road in York.
As The Press reported earlier today, that emergency services were called out to Melrosegate in Heworth after an accident at the junction with Tang Hall Lane close to Holy Trinity Church.
Police closed the road to traffic initially so that paramedics could treat a patient at the scene.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service now say it was an incident involving a woman who had fallen from a moped at the junction.
An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was taken to York Hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.
A patient was stretchered in to an ambulance at around 12.20 and police put a contra flow system in place to allow traffic to pass while the ambulance remained.
The road was fully reopened at about 12.42pm.
