A ROAD in York has been closed after a 'sink hole' opened up in the area.
North Yorkshire Police said that Southbank Avenue is currently closed at the junction with Bishopthorpe Road due to a 'sink hole' in the road.
A spokesperson for the force advised road users to find an find an alternative route, sharing this on Twitter.
