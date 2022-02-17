PEOPLE to promote cycling and walking are being sought by North Yorkshire County Council.
Its Sustainable Travel team wants to hear positive stories from people who walk and cycle – Active Travel Champions – to inspire others.
An example is Bob Houghton and family, from Scarborough, who use their bikes and have been car free for over ten years.
Bob said: “We cycle locally as a family because it’s cheap, better for the environment and often quicker than using the car. The travel is literally door-to-door, without the hassles of searching or paying for parking.
“It increases the amount of time we are in the fresh air. We would recommend everyone to increase the amount of time they spend outdoors, either walking or, like us, cycling.”
County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, added: “Walking and cycling have so many pluses for those who do them regularly. These include personal benefits, such as increased fitness and money saved on fuel and parking, as well as environmental benefits through reducing congestion and improving air quality.”
Stories can be emailed to Jackie Speakman at opennorthyorkshire@northyorks.gov.uk
Active Travel Champion’s stories will be shared on Open North Yorkshire social media pages and may be used in publicity campaigns.
