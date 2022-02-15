Work has started on a £25million scheme to transform the front of York Railway Station.

The first phase of improvements is now taking place in Queen Street in a bid to enhance the station frontage, improve the transport interchange and revamp the public space around the station.

The scheme aims to encourage more people to walk, cycle and use public transport to access the station.

It will also create a more welcoming and inclusive environment around the front of the railway station for the public, and an improved setting for the city walls and other heritage buildings in the area.

An artist's impression of the front of the station

Last year a planning application was approved to transform the front of York Railway Station.

The full scheme, which is valued at more than £25m, is funded by the West Yorkshire-Plus Transport Fund and the Leeds City Region Transforming Cities Fund.

City of York Council, Network Rail, LNER and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority are the partners involved in delivering the scheme.

The work in Queen Street marks the beginning of the project with the main stage of work set to begin later this year.

City of York Council is working with contractors in a bid to minimise disruption for people who live and work in the area.

What are the key dates to be aware of?

• Yorkshire Water began their works on the Queen Street slip road on February 14 which are expected to last until mid-March. They will be working to divert a water main and install new meters. Access down the road will be possible, with traffic management measures in place, but there will be parking suspensions on Queen Street to allow for the work to be completed as quickly and safely as possible.

• At the end of February/early March, BT Openreach is expected to start works opposite the station. Station Road will remain open.

Council leader Cllr Keith Aspden said: “I really welcome the continued progress being made on this scheme, with work now taking place on the ground to transform this historic gateway to our city.

“This is an incredibly important project for the city, as it will deliver major economic, social and transport benefits, linking with the long term development of York Central.

"Working with our partners, we hope that the York Station Frontage project will provide an enhanced and more fitting gateway to our beautiful, historic city.”

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, deputy council leader and executive member for transport, said: “We are getting on with delivering this important project.

"York’s railway station is a key part of the city and by making significant improvement to the area around it we aim to encourage active and sustainable travel and make the front of the station something all can enjoy.

“These are initial works by utilities which will allow the more substantial works, such as the removal of Queen Street Bridge and the wider improvements, to take place. This is an important step for the programme and we are in dialogue with contractors to minimise disruption to residents whilst these works take place.”

Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee, said:

“We’re delighted to be working in partnership with City of York Council, Network Rail and LNER on this scheme, which will make it easier for people to walk, cycle and use public transport.

“It is more important than ever that we continue to invest in a modern, accessible transport network, which supports economic growth by connecting more people with jobs, training and education, including between York and West Yorkshire.”

Sarah Reid, route director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “We’re really happy that the first step on this important scheme gets underway this week.

“Improving the station front really will transform the area, and will provide a much warmer welcome for local people and those visiting the city.”

Find out more at: www.york.gov.uk/StationFront

Contact Information