A YORK restaurant is replacing its head chef after being given a one star rating following a food hygiene inspection.

Tomahawk steakhouse York, a steak restuarant and cocktail bar chain at Lendal Cellars, received a one star rating after a Food and Hygiene inspection carried out by the City of York Council on January 7, meaning that urgent improvements were necessary.

Following the inspection, the restaurant "immediately" replaced its head chef that same day.

A spokesperson for Tomahawk York said: "The premises were inspected by an officer from City of York Council. The officer was introduced to the temporary head chef who was still working his probationary period for the permanent position of head chef.

“Unfortunately he provided the inspector with some incorrect information regarding the restaurant's food safety procedures regarding our new digital food safety management system.

“The inspector used this incorrect information provided by the chef and the inspector concluded that the restaurant was not following it’s own policy regarding food hygiene and safety.

“Consequently, this had a profound effect in the restaurants confidence in management score which has resulted in the poor hygiene rating awarded.

“At no time did the inspector have any concerns over the hygiene and cleanliness of the restaurant structure or equipment.”

The spokesperson said that the head chef was immediately replaced on the same day with a senior member of staff who they have “complete confidence in his food safety abilities”.

The officer who revisited Tomahawk on February 9 said that another full food hygiene inspection is to be carried out in due course to achieve a more accurate rating.

The spokesperson said that the restaurant has taken further action on the points raised by the inspector and have carried out a number of improvements.

The food hygiene report stated that major improvements were necessary with the confidence in management, meaning that they had a poor appreciation of the hazards and control measures.

The report said improvements were necessary with the food hygiene and safety procedures, including food handling practices and temperature control.

However, it said, the restaurant's structural compliance, which refers to its layout and facilities, was generally satisfactory, meaning that standards are being maintained or improved.