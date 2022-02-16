A 'FLAMBOYANT and joyous' theatre company's 30th anniversary production is coming to a popular theatre in York in March.

Northern Broadsides anniversary performance will feature a multi-cultural, gender diverse cast in Shakespeare’s As You Like It at York Theatre Royal from March 23 - 26. The show is the first full production for the company since the beginning of the pandemic.

A spokesperson said: "This staging of the play challenges us to imagine a new future. Capturing the sheer joy of live performance and the crazy power of love to change the world, this interpretation emboldens the timeless themes of love, gender, identity and power in Shakespeare’s original. A visual spectacle, the high value production will be radiantly brought to life with an original set and high fashion costumes by E.M. Parry."

Meanwhile, Laurie Sansom, artistic director of Northern Broadsides, said: "This production takes us deep into the joyful possibilities of ‘if’ and asks if all the world’s a stage, can all the men and women be whoever they want to be?

"Escaping from the toxic entertainment empire presided over by the explosive and ruthless Duke Ferdinand, where now even the drag queens aren’t allowed to step out of line, Rosalind, Celia and Touchstone make a break for it.

"Of all of Shakespeare’s plays this feels the most restorative, opening up the possibility of making a new world based on open hearted acceptance of each other and living in harmony with the natural world. This feels like a play for our time, challenging us to imagine a new future that is more playful, accepting and connected."

Drawn from across the worlds of stage, TV and film, including award-winning productions, the 12 Northern actors include non-binary and disabled performers.

The cast are Bailey Brook as Silvius / Charles, Isobel Coward as Celia, Shaban Dar as Orlando, Gemma Dobson as Phoebe, Terri Jade Donovan as Audrey, Ali Gadema as Duke Ferdinand / Duke Senior, Claire Hackett as Adam/Corin, Reuben Johnson as Oliver, Adam Kashmiry as Jacques, Joe Morrow as Touchstone, Jo Patmore as Amiens and EM Williams as Rosalind.

As You Like It set and costume designer, E.M Parry, said: "For me, As You Like It is one of Shakespeare’s most queer plays, but there’s a universality and relatability to the play’s exploration of the question of identity, how it’s constructed or imposed, and how it can shift and be remade."

Tickets for As You Like it at York Theatre Royal can be purchased at the box office by calling 01904 623568 or on the venue's website.

Tickets at '2 for 1' price are available for the show as part of the UK Theatre and National Lottery’s Love your Local Theatre Campaign.