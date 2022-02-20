Copper was brought to the RSPCA animal home in York by an inspector after his owner could no longer take care of him.

Staff say Copper - an eight-year-old neutered male staffy - is quite a shy boy when it comes to meeting new people, so any new potential adopters will need to bear this in mind when meeting him for the first time.

Staff add, however, that once he gets to know you, Copper really is the sweetest lad who just loves a fuss and a cuddle.

"Copper is a very loyal dog and once you have gained his trust he will be your best friend forever," one staff member said.

"He bonds very quickly with his humans and loves them unconditionally."

Copper will need adopters who will not leave him on his own for long periods as he is used to having people around him most of the time.

He loves going out for his daily jaunts - although he does like to keep himself to himself and does not like to be bothered by other dogs or people he does not know.

Copper is struggling a bit in a kennel environment so it would be great for him to find his forever home with someone who will love and cherish him.

Copper will need an adult only pet free home.

Due to the high volume of applications the RSPCA is receiving about Copper, if you have not heard back from from them within two weeks of applying it means unfortunately you have not been successful. Successful applicants will be invited to the animal centre to meet him.