FIVE more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of Covid deaths recorded at the trust is now 792.

A further 37 deaths have been recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.

Across hospitals in England, a further 223 Covid deaths have been recorded, taking the total for the pandemic to 107,378.

The dates of death range from November 7 2021 - February 14 2022.

The families of those who have sadly passed have been informed.