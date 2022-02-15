A TOURIST with a sweet tooth had an unpleasant end to his visit to the chocolate city of York.
Colin George Hales, 50, was taken from the city that used to have three chocolate and sweet factories straight to Hull Prison.
Police arrested him for large scale theft of confectionary and put him before the city’s magistrates, who jailed him for 32 weeks.
He was subject to a suspended prison sentence and a community order at the time.
Hales, who gave a guest house in Rochdale as his address, admitted theft of sweets and other confectionary worth £435.97 from Marks and Spencers in York.
York magistrates told him his offences was aggravated by his previous theft convictions and his “flagrant disregard” for court orders.
They jailed him for 12 weeks for stealing sweets in York.
They added eight weeks of the suspended prison sentence imposed by Wirral magistrates in August 2021.
They heard the probation service allege that Hales was not attending appointments as part of a community order imposed by Manchester City Magistrates Court in December 1.
They revoked the community order and imposed 12 weeks for the offences for which it had been imposed – another shop theft and a failure to attend court.
