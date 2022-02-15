POLICE have launched an appeal after a man had part of his ear bitten off during a violent incident at a nightclub in York.
The incident happened inside Kuda nightclub at around 12.30am on Wednesday January 26, when an 18-year-old man from York was punched in the face several times and had part of his ear bitten off.
The victim was taken to York Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries to his face and is undergoing treatment to his ear.
North Yorkshire Police officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, they would like to speak to the male pictured as they believe that he will have important information that could assist the investigation.
A spokesperson for the force said: "He is described as a white male, approximately 20-years-old and roughly 6ft in height. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue/grey jeans."
If you recognise him, or have any information that could assist the investigation, please email alex.dorlin@northyorkshire.police.uk.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alex Dorlin.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220014259
