A YORK MP has opened a new specialist Academy for Military Preparation in the city, which prepares young people for a career in the armed forces.

The Academy for Military Preparation, run by Seetec Outsource, is a funded course for individuals aged 16-24 who aspire to join the Army, Royal Navy or Royal Air Force (RAF).

The specialist facility is based at York’s Fulford Road Army Reserve Centre, giving young people access to a working military base. This includes use of the site and fitness suite and access to specialist equipment.

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, opened the new facility. Speaking on her visit, Ms Maskell said: "It is so important that young people can receive the very best training and support before serving in our armed forces. The new training centre will be the making of many young people as they explore their career options and the skills needed for a life of service.

"The long association of our armed forces’ relationship with York will continue through this training centre as it attracts those who have served at the highest levels to pass on their experience, knowledge and skills to a new generation.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my visit to our military base in Fulford and learnt much about the training programme that is being taught there. Our armed forces offer a wide variety of opportunities for young people in our community and throughout the careers of those who sign on.

"In an ever changing and challenging world, it is our men and women who are at the forefront of de-escalating risk, building stability and providing humanitarian support. It is good to know that such investment is being made to give young people the very best start to their careers."

Delivered within Army Reserve Centres in various locations across Yorkshire, Humber and the North East, the academy offers accredited provision at level 2 in preparation for the military, with a varied curriculum including the values and standards of the British Military, fitness training, field craft, weapon handling and research into the job roles available in the armed forces.

The five-month course also focuses on support with CV writing, interview techniques and functional skills in English and maths to ensure recruits are fully prepared and confident about the selection process ahead.

Sian Harrison, regional manager at Seetec Outsource, said: “We’re excited to be opening this new Academy for Military Preparation here in York. There is already a demand for this training and we hope to encourage more 16 to 24 year olds to join the course and move into a military career.”

With over 35 years’ experience, Seetec Outsource will initially be launching three academies across the North East of England and Yorkshire, including in Darlington and Middlesbrough.