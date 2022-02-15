RESIDENTS are being called on to provide their view on an important subject.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council have recently launched their final call for residents to offer their thoughts on climate change.
The Council is holding an online questionnaire regarding the subject that has a deadline for February 27.
The questionnaire offers an interactive map of East Riding. Here, residents are able to highlight locations where there are opportunities.
The information given in the survey will help the shaping of the Climate Change Strategy for the East Riding.
The Climate Change Strategy is being developed currently as a way to explore opportunities for reducing carbon emissions.
Councillor Chris Matthews, portfolio holder for environment and climate change at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Climate change is a complex issue, but by working together we can tackle the climate crisis head on.
“The council is currently developing its climate change strategy and would like to hear ideas from our residents on how we might tackle the climate emergency together.
“I would encourage all residents in the East Riding to follow the links to the survey and take part. It really is an opportunity for you to have your say.”
