A SUPERMARKET in York is calling on shoppers to join them for a "fabulous," fortnight of fundraising activities to mark the launch of a children’s charity.
Morrisons Foss Islands will be hosting the ‘Butterfly Bonanza’ until February 27, to mark the launch of the new three year partnership with the Together for Short Lives charity.
Together for Short Lives is a charity supporting the UK’s children’s hospices and families facing the heartbreak that their child will sadly die young. Alongside Morrisons, the charity is raising vital funds for children’s hospices across the country, helping families make precious memories and reaching even more families caring for a seriously ill child.
Wendy Davis, community champion at the Morrisons store, said: "Events are taking place all over the country, with the charity’s butterfly well and truly taking flight - and I know the Morrisons Foss Islands community will pull together to help us kick off our partnership and raise vital funds to support local children’s hospices."
The team at Morrisons Foss Islands will be hosting fundraisers including a bumper tombola, guess the name of the bear and colouring butterflies.
Every penny raised in store will help Together for Short Lives support ill children.
