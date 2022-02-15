THE Press has called for a veil of secrecy over bullying allegations against a York councillor to be lifted and for the councillor to be identified.

A City of York Council panel was due to decide today whether a standards sub-committee hearing on Friday should be held in public or in private.

The authority has indicated that the town/parish councillor at the centre of a series of serious allegations over their behaviour will be identified if it is decided to hold the meeting in public.

The Press has contacted City of York Council to call for the hearing to be held in public and for the councillor identified, arguing: "It is clearly in the public interest for their identity to be known by the members of the public whom they represent on a town/parish council.

"If the veil of secrecy is not lifted, people all over York may wrongly wonder if the allegations relate to a member of their local town or parish council. Transparency is vital in local government if democracy is to flourish."

A report to the committee, published last week, which did not identify either the councillor or the parish/town council, said five complaints had been made against them by a fellow councillor and by the council's clerk.

"It is alleged that the councillor corresponded with other councillors and the clerk in a manner which, it is alleged, was bullying, threatening and intimidating," said the report by Rachel Antonelli, head of democratic governance & deputy monitoring officer.

She said the councillor was accused of 'disruptive, aggressive and confrontational' behaviour during a meeting in November 2019, in particular towards the clerk.

She said the clerk alleged that the councillor assaulted them during the meeting and left it before a vote was being taken to have the councillor ejected from the meeting, due to allegations around their behaviour.

Readers have criticised the decision not to identify the councillor, with one writing to The Press to argue: "How can it possibly be right for a hearing against a parish/ town councillor for alleged unacceptable behaviour to be held behind closed doors? The person concerned is a representative of citizens in local government.

’Court and quasi-judicial proceedings must be open to press and public scrutiny in any supposedly free democracy."