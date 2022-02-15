A DATE has been set for a major open air concert which attracts thousands of people to North Yorkshire each year.
Castle Howard Proms will be held on August 20, 2020, within the grounds of the Ryedale stately home.
The classical concert offers a night of entertainment for the whole family, with live music, sing-a-longs, fly pasts and fireworks.
Concert-goers are invited to take their own food and drinks along.
Previous events have played host to numerous posh picnics, complete with elaborate table decorations, bunting and fairy lights, with guests donning black ties, Union Jack dresses, flashing bowler hats as well as raincoats for inclement weather.
Past performers have included opera singer Lesley Garrett.
Castle Howard Proms returned in 2021 for its 30th anniversary after a year’s delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
