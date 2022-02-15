A RELATIVE of the author of the best-selling Dracula will visit a North Yorkshire seaside town as part of a trail expedition based around the horror novel.

Celebrating 125 years since the publication of Dracula, international best-selling author, Dacre Stoker, a blood relative of novelist Bram Stoker, will lead an expedition following the Dracula trail in Scotland.

In a online press conference on February 16, Dacre, the great grandnephew of Bram Stoker, uncovered lesser known facts about the creation of one of the most popular novels ever written.

The anniversary of the novel is scheduled from May 21 - 28 and will be led by Dacre.

His expedition will begin in Whitby, where Dracula author Stoker set three chapters of the novel. Whitby Abbey is described as the fictional character’s arrival point into England in the story.

“My aim is to help direct visitors to come and enjoy this lovely area as Bram did back in his day, between 1893-1910”, Dacre said.

The route will then move on to explore all Scottish connections to Dracula – including Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders, the capital city of Edinburgh and finally Cruden Bay, where Bram Stoker wrote large portions of the story.

The Kilmarnock Arms Hotel in Cruden Bay will be the location of the 125th anniversary dinner, featuring local author Mike Shepherd as a guest speaker. A commemorative plaque donated by the Stoker family detailing locations in the immediate area will be unveiled on the exterior wall of the Kilmarnock Arms Hotel during the special event.

“Scotland is where many chapters of the novel Dracula were actually written. It was during his long walks along the beach of Cruden Bay and on to Whinnyfold where all of Bram’s earlier inspiration, notes and research came together. This area offered him peace and quiet, a far cry from the interruptions and the stresses of his office in the Lyceum Theatre in London," Dacre added.

Meanwhile, Jenni Steele, film and creative industries manager for VisitScotland, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for people to learn about the Scottish connections to this well-loved novel.

"Dracula holds such a sense of intrigue and mystery - and it’s easy to see why Bram Stoker was inspired by some of Scotland’s magical landscapes and locations on his travels – not to mention the fascinating connections he had with many other Scottish writers and personalities."

Another Scottish link to the novel Dracula is the influence of Scottish writer Emily Gerard on Bram Stoker’s placing the plot in Transylvania. The Jedburgh-born author wrote a book about Transylvanian superstitions, which played an important role in Bram’s research when writing his classic novel all those years ago.