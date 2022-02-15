A GARDEN centre in North Yorkshire has raised more than £4,000 for patient care at a local hospice.
Saint Catherine’s was "delighted," to receive a donation of £4,064.30 from Dean’s Garden Centre in Scarborough.
The hospice was chosen as Dean’s 'Charity of the Year' in 2020 – but the business decided to carry this on into 2021 due to the pandemic, with many fundraising plans previously put on hold.
Jim Cockerton, garden centre manager, said: “It has been a challenging couple of years all round, but we wanted to continue supporting Saint Catherine’s during this difficult time."
The garden centre team were determined to continue supporting the hospice and raised the funds through various collections in store and by holding a sponsored bike ride.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We were thrilled to receive this donation and it has been lovely working with the team at Dean’s during the past couple of years."
