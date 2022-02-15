WE asked Press readers for their photos of the full moon last night (February 14).
Three The Press Camera Club members sent in their photos of last night's Snow Moon, which will reach its' peak illumination on Wednesday, February 16 at 4.56pm.
The February full moon is named the Snow Moon because February is the coldest month of the year, and so it has been named to coincide with the winter season.
Camera Club member Anne Howard Webb sent in her photo of the Snow Moon at "Waxing Gibbous Moon at illumination 95 per cent."
Lisa Young took this photo of the Snow Moon last night.
Lastly, Sarah Curwen also uploaded her photo of the moon to the Press Camera Club.
