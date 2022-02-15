A YOUNG girl from North Yorkshire, who last year had a stem cell transplant, is set to be honoured by a blood cancer charity.
Evie Hodgson, from Whitby, has been shortlisted for the John Petchey Young Hero of the Year award at the Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards 2022.
Evie has been nominated for her efforts in raising awareness and funds for Anthony Nolan during her journey.
Evie, 9, said: "I am really proud of what I have achieved and can't believe that sharing my story has helped so many others."
The youngster's efforts included sharing her story on ITV’s This Morning numerous times, with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. She also shared the day of her transplant, as well as other videos, on her YouTube channel called, 'Evie’s Transplant Journey'.
Evie was diagnosed with Aplastic Anaemia, a rare blood disorder, in May 2020 after developing a rash. At eight-years-old, Evie was told she needed a stem cell transplant from an unrelated donor.
