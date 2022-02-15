POLICE have been spot checking vehicles in York.
'Unpredictable policing' launched in North Yorkshire nearly five years ago and officers were out yesterday stopping cars as part of the continuation of Operation Servator.
The force set up checks at Monk's Cross outside Vangarde shopping park yesterday (February 14).
A spokesman said on Twitter: "Project Servator officers were out speaking to members of the public even in heavy rain.
"Thank you to those people who took the time to hear about our work and how they can help."
Police say the scheme is a mix of "unpredictable and highly visible" deployments, plain clothes work, and work with businesses, community organisations and the public, and the scheme has since been adopted by other forces around the country.
Deployments can pop up anywhere, any time, in any weather, and include highly visible policing supported by a range of resources that can include CCTV, armed police officers, police dogs, automatic number plate recognition, mounted police, plain clothed officers and air support - including drones.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.