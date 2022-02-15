FIREFIGHTERS were called in after reports of a fire in an underpass in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called shortly before 9.30pm last night (February 14) after reports of a fire in an underpass.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Acomb attended reports of smoke sighted coming from an underpass in Boroughbridge Road in York.
"On arrival crews located a small fire in the underpass and extinguished it using a beater."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.