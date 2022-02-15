FIREFIGHTERS were called in after reports of a fire in an underpass in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called shortly before 9.30pm last night (February 14) after reports of a fire in an underpass.

A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Acomb attended reports of smoke sighted coming from an underpass in Boroughbridge Road in York.

"On arrival crews located a small fire in the underpass and extinguished it using a beater."