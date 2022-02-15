ALL three emergency services were called in after a two car crash.

North Yorkshire Police, firefighters and paramedics attended a two car crash in the county last night (February 14).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 5.15pm to Swainby after reports of an accident.

A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Northallerton were called to a road traffic collision involving two cars.

"On arrival they found no one was trapped or injured.

"The incident was left with the police and ambulance crews."