ALL three emergency services were called in after a two car crash.
North Yorkshire Police, firefighters and paramedics attended a two car crash in the county last night (February 14).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 5.15pm to Swainby after reports of an accident.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Northallerton were called to a road traffic collision involving two cars.
"On arrival they found no one was trapped or injured.
"The incident was left with the police and ambulance crews."
