THE Met Office has issued an Amber weather for York and North Yorkshire as Storm Dudley is set to bring 'very strong and disruptive' winds.
The warning is for the period from 6pm on Wednesday to 9am on Thursday this week.
Very strong westerly winds are expected to extend eastward across northern England during Wednesday evening (February 16).
The Met Office said there was still "some uncertainty" in the timing and location of the strongest winds.
But it warned there is the potential for inland gusts of 70-80mph in places - with gusts of 80-90mph possible around exposed coasts and hills.
The Amber warning says residents should brace themselves, warning that:
• Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, and some roads and bridges are likely to close, leading to longer journey times and cancellations
• There is a likelihood of fallen trees and damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
• Power cuts may occur, with the winds possibly affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
