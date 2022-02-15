I refer to your news article headlined ‘York councillor accused of bullying and threatening behaviour’ (Press online, February 12).
How can it possibly be right for a hearing against a parish/ town councillor for alleged unacceptable behaviour to be held behind closed doors?
The person concerned is a representative of citizens in local government.
Court and quasi-judicial proceedings must be open to press and public scrutiny in any supposedly free democracy.
To do otherwise smacks of a kangaroo court.
Matthew Laverack, Eldon Street, York
Why has it taken two years to act on bullying?
Councillor faces bullying claim, was the headline and report in The press on February 12.
The incidents occurred in November 2019 and February 2020. Why has it taken two years before any action was taken?
Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington
