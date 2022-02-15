Boris Johnson claims he is in favour of levelling up for the North (though his dubious record for truthfulness casts some doubt on this).
But his message may not quite be getting across to all Conservative supporters.
Life peer Lord Moylan, former Conservative leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council, wrote in a tweet last week that he was coming to Yorkshire for a short break but that everything he had read recently in a local newspaper made him ‘fear I’m going to find it transformed into a county of leftist whingers begging for handouts’.
Well, it’s nice to know the contempt the Tories really have for us Northerners, isn’t it?
Whilst I generally welcome tourists to God’s Own County with open arms, I think Lord Moylan would be well advised to take his vacations somewhere else in case he infects anyone in Yorkshire with his obnoxiousness.
Cllr Tony Fisher, Liberal Democrat councillor for Strensall ward, West End, Strensall
