2022 is flying by and as we head into Spring, the promise of warmer weather and chilling in the garden is on its way.

The Range has launched its 2022 Summer outdoor living collection which features everything from stylish gazebos to trendy egg chairs.

Whether you're looking to soak up the sun on a new lounger or host your friends in a bubbling hot tub, we've got your back.

We have rounded up some of the best deals from The Range's new outdoor living collection to see your garden take on the summer months in style.

"We’ve seen searches online for outdoor seating spike this month and it’s clear that Brits are keen to get their gardens decked out with furniture, scoring the best deals and avoiding any late buying disappointments. We’ve a really great selection of products available from space saving seating to luxury lounging, all available at the click of a button," a spokesperson for The Range said.

The spokesperson added: “Hot tubs are also big this year, we sold over 200 in the first week of January. People in the UK are really thinking of how to maximise their garden space this year, creating multi-functional areas for relaxing and entertaining. Summer is certainly front of mind for our customers having spent more time than ever before in our gardens over the last two years.”

The Range 2022 Summer outdoor living collection

Outdoor furniture

New Hampshire Fire Pit Patio Set

New Hampshire Fire Pit Patio Set. Credit: The Range

If there are BBQs and fun in the sun in your summer plans, be prepared with this New Hampshire Fire Pit Patio Set.

The patio set has enough room for the whole family and has been designed with a tempered glass top and a glass safety cage around the pit to keep everyone safe and cosy.

The fantastic patio furniture will cost you £1,499 which is a £250 saving!

Purchase the New Hampshire Fire Pit Patio Set via The Range website.

Cambridge Compact Patio Set

Looking for something compact and stylish that can still cater for the whole family? Then the Cambridge compact patio set will do just the trick.

The Cambridge corner can sit from five to nine people with its stunning five-seater sofa and handy two extra benches.

It is 100% weatherproof PE Rattan and features a rising table.

Pick up the Cambridge compact patio set for £1,499 and save yourself £250.

Matilde Conversation Set

We are obsessed with the Matilde conversation set and can't stop picturing it in our garden.

Spend the long summer evenings, surrounded by family and friends at this dark grey wicker patterned sofa, two armchairs and sleek table.

Upgrade your outdoor gathering this summer for £199 and you'll never want to be inside!

Save yourself £100 by adding the Matilde conversation set to your basket now.

Hot Tubs

Lay-Z-Spa Milan AirJet Hot Tub

Lay-Z-Spa Milan Airjet Plus. Credit: The Range

If you're looking to add a little luxury to the back garden, look no further than the Lay-Z-Spa Milan AirJet Hot Tub.

The six-person tub has a 40°C rapid heating system with WiFi connection and 140 all-surround AirJet massage system.

Save yourself £250 and 35% off by adding it to your basket for just £449.99 from The Range website.

There's more where that came from too - The Range also has the Helsinki and Maldives models in stock.

The Lay-Z-Spa Helsinki seven-person AirJet Hot Tub has been made from premium Drop Stitch material in a Nordic-inspired design and will cost you £629.99 - which is £200.01 off.

Or if you prefer, the Lay-Z-Spa Maldives HydroJet Pro Hot Tub has an impressive 8 adjustable and directional Hydrojets as well as an integrated foot massaging system for £949.99 via The Range website.

Sunloungers and Hanging chairs

Halo Rattan Hanging Chair

Halo Rattan Hanging Chair. Credit: The Range

Swap into the summer with a good book, a glass of something chilled and relax on this halo rattan hanging chair.

The comfy egg chair is made from rattan and steel so is durable without sacrificing on style.

You can adjust the back and while away the hours in complete comfort.

Purchase the halo rattan hanging chair for £499.99 from The Range website.

Or you can take in the rays on this modern grey wicker sun lounger.

With an adjustable back, you can sit comfortably to read or lie back and sunbathe for just £99.99 from The Range.

We also love this cheese leaf sun lounger which has a stunning ergonomic design and can be folded up for easy storage - all for just £39.99 via The Range website.