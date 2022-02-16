PLANS to create an indoor 'bouldering' centre in York have been refused due to a lack of nearby parking.
Huddersfield-based Pure Bouldering, which operates as 'Freeklime,' sought to create the indoor climbing centre at 16 Kettlestring Lane on the Clifton Moor estate.
The premises, previously occupied by a double glazing manufacturer has lain empty for a year.
A report by council planning staff said the application concerned a densely developed section of Clifton Moor, with many office and industrial units.
It said: "There is a widespread shortage of off road parking with the area with the result being that there are severe issues of congestion and on-street parking at peak times, with the evening peak being a particular issue"
The applicant had submitted a detailed layout with parking, but the constrained site made access extremely difficult for delivery and refuse vehicles.
The report concluded: "In the absence of significant measures to manage demand up front and taking account of the difficulties with the site...it is felt that the development as it stands would lead to conditions prejudicial to highway safety in terms of congestion and loss of visibility to other road users."
