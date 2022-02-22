The 2nd Acomb Scout Group turns 90 this year – and it’aims to celebrate by looking to both past and future.

The group has set up ac to catalogue special events (such as meeting Tony Blair in 1998) from the last 90 years.

“Over the next few months, we would like to gather as much information, memories and photos as possible from people who were either members, leaders or helpers at the Scout Group between 1932 and the present,” said Group Scout Leader Becky Lincoln.

“If anyone out there can help us with photos or stories about their time with the scout group, or about their parents’ or grandparents’ time with us, we would be delighted to hear from them.”

The group is also looking to the future, however. Like many scout groups it has seen an increase in demand from young people since the pandemic.“So we are also appealing for new helpers to help us create more wonderful memories for our young people now,” Becky said.

The group was formally opened on August 15, 1932 – through there isn’t much information about how or why.

It moved to its present-day base at Acomb Parish Church Hall in Front Street in May 1965. “It is believed that parents helped to build it on the back of the church hall using the old air-raid shelter as part of it,” Becky said.

Acomb Scout Group members at Acomb Parish Church Hall

In 1988, the group bought Redmire station house in Wensleydale to be used as an activity centre for the group. Its Beaver section opened in February 1993. And in October 1994, the then Archbishop of York presented the group with a minibus.

The meeting with the then Prime Minister Tony Blair came in 1998.

“Cubs were on camp in London,” Becky said. “The police had let them go down Downing Street.

"The Prime Minister wasn’t home (but) his car arrived back while they were there. One of the cubs shouted over to him and he was repaid by the Prime Minister coming over to meet them.”

Meeting Tony Blair in 1998

The group has supplied us with a few photos for our feature today. But there must be lots more photos and memories out there, Becky says.

If you or a family member were in the group and have memories to share, email Alex at memories@2ndacombscoutgroup.co.uk.

To volunteer to help with the group, meanwhile, visit eborscouts.org.uk/become-a-volunteer/