POLICE are stepping up patrols at night as part of a crackdown on crime.

North Yorkshire Police say they will be focusing on rural communities across Selby district in the days and weeks ahead.

They say Operation Dusk was launched as a response to increased burglaries in the rural villages to the south of the district and high visibility and plain clothed patrols are taking place with additional support from the force’s Roads Policing Group and dog section.

A police spokesman said that last week a member of the public in Barlby contacted police stating that two teenage males were looking down the drive of a neighbour’s property. Officers attended the area within a matter of minutes. On arrival the suspects had fled. A police dog was used to track the scent from the suspects through the grounds of a local school but unfortunately the suspects scaled a fence and fled. The possible thieves were deterred, and the incident has helped police gather intelligence.

Officers have also conducted several stops on vehicles which led to three being seized as the drivers failed to display insurance.

Sergeant Lee Maeer from the Selby Neighbourhood policing team said: “We know that members of the public find burglaries distressing and they can cause alarm in rural communities.

“The main priority of this operation is proactive policing. The operations aim is to intercept criminals as they head out to work.

“The public can help us by reporting any suspicious activity to police immediately on 999.

"I would also urge members of the public to think about home security and the investment of CCTV.”