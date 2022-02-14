YORK has been awarded a 'purple flag' after being recognised as a safe, entertaining and thriving destination after dark.

The accreditation for York's evening and night-time economy from the Association of Town and City Management reflects efforts made to ensure the city is a welcoming, vibrant, enjoyable and safe place.

The ATCM which runs the accreditation process highlighted York's active licensing and public health enforcement among its reasons for the award.

York joins cities, such as Bournemouth, Bristol, Halifax, Oxford and Winchester as purple flag places.

Council leader Cllr Keith Aspden said: “Partnership work is key to supporting York city centre’s night-time economy to be vibrant, accessible and safe.

"It is the challenges and varying needs of visitors and residents that we have sought to address through bringing together those involved in the day time, evening and night time economies, to develop joint plans and make York even safer.

“This award is a great vote of confidence in that work as well as well as a further boost to our recovery and our credentials as a great and vibrant city."

Andrew Lowson, executive director of York BID, said: "Statistically York is a very safe city, but there is always more we can do.

"Covid-19 has seen York become a top staycation destination in the UK and in 2021 a third of all visits to the city centre were from local people.

"It's vitally important to city businesses that we continue to make people feel safe and welcome and Purple Flag status shows a great commitment to this."

Martin Bradnam, chair of Hospitality Association York and general manager of the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, added: "This is an amazing achievement for the city, and reflects what York is all about; putting our visitors and residents first.

"Having been an active partner, working with the council to achieve this accreditation, I was astounded and very proud to witness the services the city provides to underline the safety of night time economy, from the street wardens, to the river patrol, to the local police, ambulance services and guards at the railway, promoting a dry zone.

"All are actively helping to support and promote York as a great, safe and family friendly place to visit and enjoy."

An ATCM spokesman said: "The last few years have not been what anyone expected and we have had to tread new territory in the fight against Covid-19.

"Purple Flag has been instrumental in reopening policies and strategies with key stakeholders as our towns and cities adjust to the new way of life with the pandemic.

"Highlights in York include active licensing and public health enforcement, a clear commitment and passion for Purple Flag through the partnership, and examples of fantastic initiatives like the ‘My City Centre’ project."