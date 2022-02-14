THREE in five households in York have poor energy efficiency ratings which will see many struggle to heat their homes.
Energy Performance Certificates show how effective a home stays heated - with a rating of A being the most efficient, to G being the least efficient, meaning residents have to spend more on energy bills to keep warm.
The Office for National Statistics show that 61 per cent of York homes had an energy efficiency rating of Band D or lower in 2020-21.
This was higher than the 58 per cent average across England.
That year, the figures showed that the average annual energy cost in York was £759 – above the England average of £731.
Mike Thornton, chief executive of the Energy Saving Trust, said: "This is extremely worrying.
"As well as the need for immediate action and short-term support, the current crisis emphasises the importance of improving the energy efficiency of the UK’s housing stock in the long-term.
"Energy efficiency and more renewables are the best ways to protect everybody against volatile gas prices and rising bills in the long-term."
Separate figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy estimated that in 2019, 11,992 York households experienced fuel poverty - meaning that paying energy bills to heat and light the property would push the household below the poverty line.
Energy regulator Ofgem announced that the energy price cap would rise by £700 from April, soaring to a record £1,971.
The Government is being urged to make energy efficiency a national priority. Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £200 rebate on energy bills, which will have to be paid back.
