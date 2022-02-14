YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped by more than 60 - taking it below the 700 mark.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has dropped by 63, taking it to 694.7 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 99 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 53,140.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 43, taking it to 638.9 cases per 100,000 population. A further 377 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 153,234.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 46, taking it to 572.3 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 199 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 87,566.
Across the UK, a further 41,648 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 18,348,029.
