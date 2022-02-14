A SERIAL fly tipper was caught on camera five times in five days as he made repeated illegal tips to the same country road.
Others may find themselves in court, Selby District Council has warned.
Lee Adlington, 36, dumped rubble, plastic and household waste in Beal Lane near near Eggborough, York magistrates sitting at Leeds heard.
But he had chosen a fly tipping hot spot where the council had set up CCTV to record illegal dumping.
His trips were filmed and played in court.
Lee Adlington, of Glebelands, Knottingley, pleaded guilty to five charges of fly tipping last June.
He was fined £2,870 and ordered to pay £1,110.75 prosecution costs to the council, who prosecuted him.
Executive council member with responsibility to health and culture, Cllr Tim Grogan, said “This sends out a clear message to anyone who looks to commit this kind of offence within our district that the council will prosecute fly-tippers.
“We have a number of cameras strategically placed to capture those committing this most appalling offence that blights our beautiful countryside.”
He said the council’s enforcement team were tenacious and investigated every fly tip and he knew of other cases currently under investigation.
