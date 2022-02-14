A NATIONWIDE manhunt is underway for a sex offender.

North Yorkshire Police say the search for convicted sex offender Paul Robson, 56, continues and their colleagues in Lincolnshire are urging members of the public to call 999 with sightings.

He absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in Boston. He was reported missing from the prison shortly before 7am yesterday (February 13).

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox said: “We are still working tirelessly to locate Paul Robson and are still working through numerous lines of enquiry. He could be anywhere in the country, and we are really keen to hear from the public with potential sightings so we can take this man off our streets.

"Robson is a dangerous sex offender and while he presents a particular danger to women and young children, I believe he can cause real harm to anyone he comes across.

“If you see Robson, please do not approach him, and do not try to apprehend him yourself. Call 999 immediately. We are really grateful for all the shares so far and rest assured we will continue our efforts to find and arrest him.

"Robson is described as a white male with a bald head, a long goatee beard and is of a slim build.

"If you have seen him or have information as to where he may be, please get in touch with our officers by calling 999."

Our colleagues Lincolnshire Police are searching for this man.

He could be anywhere in the country: please contact them if you see him or know where he is.