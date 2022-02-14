A NORTH Yorkshire college has received a health and safety award for the 11th year running - showing its commitment to ensuring safety.
Selby College has marked over a decade of health and safety excellence with its 11th Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Gold Award.
The award highlights the college's commitment and initiatives to communicate and drive a "world class," health and safety system designed to keep its staff, students and visitors safe.
Neil Whiteley, health and safety coordinator at Selby College, said: "The health, safety and wellbeing of our colleagues, students and visitors is our top priority.
"Maintaining these high standards of health and safety practice has been quite a challenge over the past 18 months due to the pandemic, but we’ve strived to maintain this high standard."
The RoSPA Awards scheme is internationally recognised and awarded to organisations demonstrating outstanding health and safety practice. Every year, nearly 2,000 entrants try to achieve the prize.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.