BOTH York’s MPs have backed the city to become headquarters of the newly-created Great British Railways, as the York bid gathers pace.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell has pledged ‘to do everything possible’ to ensure the rail HQ comes here. York Outer MP Julian Sturdy, meanwhile, said he would press York’s case with ministers in the teeth of what he says will be ‘tough opposition’ from other cities.

It comes after the leader of the national Liberal Democrat party, Sir Ed Davey, yesterday added his voice to those calling for York to be home to the Great British Railways headquarters.

The new rail organisation has been described by the Department for Transport as ‘the heart of the rail network’. It will, the DfT says, ‘integrate the railways, owning the infrastructure, collecting fare revenue, running and planning the network, and setting most fares’.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps launched a competition this month to find a home for the new railway body’s HQ. The government has pledged, as part of its ‘levelling up’ commitment, that the HQ will be outside London - and that an online public vote will be held.

City of York Council leader Keith Aspden says a ‘comprehensive bid’ is being prepared. The Press has given its backing, and national news agency the Press Association has York as one of the three favourites.

Ms Maskell stressed, however, that all the city’s people would need to pull together to bring the rail HQ here. The government has set out a three-part process for choosing the location for the new HQ, she said.

“Beyond the application, short-listed cities will receive a ministerial visit and a public vote,” she said. “We know that York is the best location to celebrate rail past, but we also have the skills and connectivity that makes York the lead city for the future of the railways.

“I want the whole city to be involved, from children and young people setting their hope on a career in engineering or rail operations to those who work in the industry today, our universities who champion advanced technologies, and of course those who are part of our proud rail heritage. Everyone. I look forward to working with all lead bodies and the city to do everything possible for our rail city to be the front runner.”

Mr Sturdy said there would be ‘tough competition’ from rival cities, but said he would ‘continue to press the case with Ministers’. He said he was ‘confident that York can get over the line if it is chosen to go through to the public vote’.

Local authorities have until March 16 to make formal ‘expressions of interest’. A shortlist of towns and cities will then be announced in May – with an online public vote also being held. The location will be announced in the summer.

The Government has set out a series of six criteria which it will use to decide where the new HQ will go. These are: l alignment to the government’s ‘levelling up’ objectives l the new HQ should be ‘connected and easy to get to’ l opportunities for Great British Railways (GBR) l railway heritage l value for money l public support.