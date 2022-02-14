LIB DEM national leader Sir Ed Davey has thrown his support behind York's bid to be the home of new rail body Great British Railways.

The Liberal Democrat MP said: “I believe that York would make an excellent home for Great British Rail, so I fully back this bid.

“Not only has the city already got the connections, historic links and skills, it also has the ambition and opportunity to make the most out of this move, supporting local and regional recovery.

“Whilst this alone clearly wouldn’t amount to the investment and reform needed when it comes to transport, particularly rail, in Yorkshire, it would be a promising start and add some substance to the empty slogans of levelling up.”

York City Council believes York’s rail heritage, connectivity and skilled workforce makes the city a great fit to be at the heart of the country’s rail industry, the city council believes.

York has about 5,000 rail industry jobs, representing 10 per cent of the national industry and two thirds of all rail jobs in the region, the authority says.

The city is already home to Network Rail, which manages the East Coast Main Line from York, as well as LNER, Northern, Grand Central, the Siemens train servicing and cleaning depot, the National Railway Museum and many varied rail consultancy businesses, contractors and specialists.

The new rail organisation has been described by the Department for Transport as the ‘the railway’s new guiding mind’ and ‘the heart of the rail network’.

It will, the DfT says, ‘integrate the railways, owning the infrastructure, collecting fare revenue, running and planning the network, and setting most fares and timetables’.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps launched a competition to find a home for the HQ of the new railway body earlier this month.

The government has pledged, as part of its ‘levelling up’ commitment, that it will be based outside London - and that an online public vote will help to decide where it will go.

City of York Council leader Keith Aspden has already pledged his authority will be preparing a ‘comprehensive bid’ for York to be the home of the new rail HQ, and The Press has backed York’s bid.

National news agency the Press Association has York - along with Crewe and Birmingham - as one of the three favourites.

Local authorities have until March 16 to make formal ‘expressions of interest’.

A shortlist of towns and cities will then be announced in May – with an online public vote also being held. The location of the new HQ will be announced in the summer.

Welcoming Sir Ed's support, Cllr Aspden said: “I’m grateful to the many residents, businesses and city partners, which have already backed York’s campaign.

“Sir Ed Davey’s support only further strengthens our bid to bring the GBR HQ to the rightful home of the country’s rail industry.

“We are now working with key partners to submit a comprehensive bid, which will show the many reasons why York is best placed to be the home of GBR.”