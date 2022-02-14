POLICE have carried out a drugs raid following a tip-off.
North Yorkshire Police say they are are continuing to target drug-related issues in the local community following a raid on Sunday morning (February 13).
Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, Professional Development Unit and Operational Support Unit executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address on Eden Drive in Scarborough.
A police spokesman said: "The intelligence-led operation was successful with various items seized from the property as part of an ongoing investigation.
"Residents will see a heightened presence in the area over the coming days as the Community Impact Team will be working in the neighbourhood.
"Officers from North Yorkshire Police, Scarborough Borough Council, local housing associations and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Services will be some of the partner agencies in attendance.
"Any further information relating to this investigation should be passed to North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
"Please quote reference number 12220025764 when providing details."
