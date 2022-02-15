NORTHERN Powergrid is planning a move to a combined site south of York.

The utility company has applied to City of York Council to build a new logistics warehouse and office building, with associated parking south of Hassacarr Close, Chessingham Park on the Derwent Valley Industrial Estate, Dunnington.

The 0.88ha site is currently vacant and was previously used as a storage facility. It had been occupied by Shepherd Construction and Engineering and the buildings were demolished in 2019/20 and the site cleared prior to Northern Powergrid’s tenancy.

The planning application said: “The site at Dunnington is strategically located to provide a new logistics warehouse and office hub for the Yorkshire area.

"The new warehouse will be used for storage of short term and emergency stock to enable Northern Powergrid to ensure that the operation of the electrical network is maintained.

"The new office building will allow Northern Powergrid to amalgamate two of their existing York sites, one office and one warehouse, into a new shared facility.”

If approved, the 946m2 warehouse and 518m2 offices would employ 63 staff, with the office buildings having space for 58 workstations and the warehouse having room for four workstations.

The plans added: “The development is considered to be appropriate in both scale and density while having regard to the character of its immediate surroundings.”