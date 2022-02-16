NORTH Yorkshire children have commited hundreds of drug crimes, according to Government figures.

Ministry of Justice figures show that 27 convictions or cautions for drug crimes were given to under 18s in North Yorkshire in 2020-21, adding to the 224 drug crimes committed in the region since records began in 2013-14.

Drug crimes represent five per cent of the total 545 convicted or cautioned offences committed by children in North Yorkshire last year.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "Drugs and alcohol are complex public health challenges, and undoubtedly cause harms to individuals, families and communities.

"Everyone has a unique personal story, often tied up with trauma, abuse, mental health or other adversity.

"As a police force, we make no apologies for actively tackling drug-related crime. This includes dismantling and bringing to justice those involved in ‘county lines’ organised crime groups who are operating from one part of the country to another.

"Young people are often exploited by such drug dealers and we’re committed to offering every opportunity to young people and help them fulfil their potential."

Since records began, under 18s across England and Wales have been convicted or cautioned for drug crimes 48,000 times, with critics calling for reform as these punishments could result in lifelong consequences for young people.

Across England and Wales, 4,000 drug offences were committed by children during 2020-21 which is the highest on record and accounting for 10.3 per cent of all childhood offending, despite the national lockdowns and a 58 per cent drop in all youth crimes since 2013-14.

Dept Supt Naughton added: “We fully endorse the two excellent drug and alcohol addiction services, North Yorkshire RISE and Changing Lives, that are readily available in North Yorkshire and the City of York respectively.

“Our Partnership Hub oversees ‘Operation Choice’ which is a process designed for referring children and young people who are found in possession of drugs into a course of police-led educational sessions.

“The more youngsters who receive professional support and care, the more we can steer away from heavy, long-term use and addiction and the associated individual and public health harms, including crime.

“In addition, further consideration will be given to referrals into drug service providers and commissioned diversion services, with the emphasis being on education and harm reduction.”