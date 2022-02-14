A DRIVER who was four times the legal alcohol limit was among those caught in North Yorkshire Police's Xmas anti-drink driving campaign.
Daniel Ede, 37, of Gap Crescent, Hunmanby Gap near Filey, was banned from driving for three years. He admitted drink driving on Sands Lane, Hunmanby on December 4. He was made subject to a community order with 12 days’ rehabilitative activities and 240 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Other drivers caught in the campaign included Kane Trevor Axelby and Jacob Arthur Julian Mortimer.
Axelby, 28, of Filey Road, Hunmanby near Filey who admitted being twice the drink drive limit as he drove at Gristhorpe near Filey on December 2 and driving without insurance on the same occasion. He was banned from driving for 40 months and made subject to a community order with 300 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Mortimer, 18, of Temple Road, Bishopthorpe, pleaded guilty to driving on Fishergate, York, on January 5 when three times the drink drive limit. He was banned from driving for two years, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.