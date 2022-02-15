AN ENTREPRENEUR has seen a major upswing in his latest venture which trades in used golf balls.

Since Encore Golf Balls was formed in 2020, it has seen a surge in growth on the back of Covid restrictions with sales topping one million golf balls sold this season.

The business, which has a warehouse in Riccall, is now vying to become one of the UK’s largest resellers of leading brand golf balls, with sights set on selling 2.5million this year.

Encore markets more than 300 brands and models of recycled golf balls across its ecommerce store and other on-line marketplaces.

It is dealing in golf balls that have been lost and retrieved from courses across the UK, Europe and the United States.

The Encore website allows shoppers to browse, research, and select the golf ball that they would normally have to purchase at full retail prices.

The business, which has a team of 14 full and part-time staff, was founded by golf lovers Garry Stasiulevicuis and his wife Lauren Fox.

The couple also own Little Peanuts Day Nursery and Forest School in Wheldrake which opened in 2020 and now has more than 60 children and 18 staff.

Encore also has its own dive teams of about 15 people who search lakes and ponds on golf courses across the UK almost daily to deliver a weekly supply.

Suppliers in Fort Myers in Florida and Toronto in Canada also ship used balls to the business.

On the back of a successful launch year, driven by an extra two million-plus people taking up or returning to golf since summer 2020, Encore hope the game's continued popularity will only have a positive effect on the future of its business.

Lauren, operations director said: "A brand new dozen golf balls can cost up to £45, but we sell the same golf ball in mint quality condition, which looks and plays exactly like a new golf ball, for around half the price.

"The players' experience with a used golf ball will resemble that of playing with a brand-new golf ball. The only difference is that buying from Encore means there is extra cash in the shoppers’ pocket."

She added: "We scrutinise test results that compare used balls to new and the results are exceptional. At worst, a used ball may be a few yards behind a new ball off the tee, but we think this small loss on the fairway is more than made up for in the huge financial savings for the average golfer."

Lauren and Garry who say they have had amazing support and have established a devoted repeat customer base.

The couple also have a PPE business which was set up in response to the pandemic to sell kits containing certified face masks, disposable gloves and sanitising wipes.