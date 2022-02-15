A MAJOR motor dealership in York plans to upgrade its facilities with a new MOT and service building.
S G Petch in Jockey Lane, Huntington, has applied to City of York Council to erect the two-bay facility on a 1682m2 site currently used as a car sales forecourt.
The new-build would cover 115m2.
The planning application says staff employed in the MOT and service station section will increase by 8 from 2.5 full-time equivalents to 10.5 full-time equivalents.
It also confirmed the new facility would operate within the existing motor dealership and “it is considered that this application will seek to improve the existing facility.”
The planning application also said: "The external site area is retained as existing and no alterations to any of the public highways or site access points are intended within this application.
“The setting around the proposed site is a public road with retail and industrial use.”
