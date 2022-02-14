POLICE have launched a CCTV appeal after a man was assaulted while travelling on a bus in York.
The incident took place on the Firstbus 5a service from Strensall at around 6.05am on Tuesday December 7 2021.
The victim suffered cuts and bruising to his face, which later required hospital treatment.
North Yorkshire Police officers gathered CCTV evidence from FirstBus and have made enquiries to identify the man in the image, as they believe he may have important information that will help the investigation. Despite their enquiries, the man has not yet been identified and so officers are now asking the public for their assistance.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image, or who has information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to PC 1287 Durkin. You can also email nick.durkin@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number: 12210256230 when passing on information.
