A MAN required hospital treatment after cutting his head open during an assault in a North Yorkshire seaside town - and police have launched an appeal.
At around 9.15pm on Friday February 11, a 50-year-old man was assaulted while walking along Windsor Terrace in Whitby, near to the library. The incident left the man with a laceration to his head which required hospital treatment.
North Yorkshire Police would like to speak with anyone who can provide information in relation to this matter.
They would particularly like to speak to a man and a woman who were seen in the area at the time of the assault, as they may hold important information.
A spokesperson for the force said: "The man is described as being in his forties with a bald head and tattoos on his hands and arms. The woman is described as being younger than the man, with blonde hair and was wearing a long brown coat."
Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room.
Quote reference number: 12220024984 when passing on information.
The indepedent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.