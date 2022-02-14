AN IMPORTANT historic building has been given a new lease of life.

As part of a plan to enhance the heritage of the town centre in Selby, the former NatWest bank building, opposite Selby Abbey, has been renovated with repairs to the windows, doors and roof. It will open soon as a new dental practice.

Work is taking place thanks to a grant from Selby District Council as part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone, part-funded by Historic England.

Jane Jackson, from Historic England, said: “This is an exciting start to the building repair works funded through the High Street Heritage Action Zone, which will help to breathe new life into the historic buildings on Selby town centre and contribute to a vital and healthy high street. The funding will help places that have shaped the skyline in Selby for hundreds of years so they can continue to contribute to the life of the town.”

The grant programme is designed to help make high streets more successful by using heritage as a catalyst for economic and social regeneration.

Cllr David Buckle, Selby District Council’s Executive Member for Communities and Economic Development, said: “This is the first in a number of properties inside the Heritage Action Zone in Selby that has benefited from this grant.

“Completing these repairs to such an important building in Selby against the backdrop of the pandemic has involved a great deal of work by all parties involved and I’m delighted to see the results on show.

“These works help to make our town centre an attractive place to visit for local residents and visitors from further afield which in turn supports the local economy.”

The grants are available to businesses in heritage buildings in Selby High Street Heritage Action Zone.

Their aim is to address inappropriate alterations and carry out repairs to preserve and enhance the heritage of the town centre.

Those behind the project say it will make the town centre an attractive place to visit for local residents and visitors from further afield which in turn supports the local economy.