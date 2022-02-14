YORK has been named among the proudest cities in the UK - ranking in the top 20 according to new research.
The research, carried out by Buildworld, has revealed the proudest UK cities, taking into consideration factors such as cleanliness, interest in recycling, best parks and green spaces and council spending on environmental and regulatory services.
According to the data, York bagged a clean and tidy score of 62.5/100. When it comes to the quality of local parks and green spaces, the city scored 75/100 - and there are 1.26 Britain in Bloom groups per 10,000 people. Meanwhile, online searches for ‘recycling near me’ in York is around 58 per 10,000 people.
Preston has been named the proudest city in the UK, with Exeter in second and St Albans in third place.
Norwich has topped the list of UK cities where residents are showing the most interest in recycling, as 244 recycling related searches are made online per 10,000 people.
Chester has been named as the city with the best local community groups, where there are 11.12 groups per 10,000 people.
Durham has taken the crown as the city with the best parks and green spaces, scoring 95.83/100.
