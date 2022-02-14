The first all-electric Lexus is an intriguing vehicle – with plenty of plus points and a couple of things that could be better.

There’s little doubt that the UX300e benefits from striking good looks, has a really well-built luxurious interior and is enjoyable to drive.

But those looking to spend the top side of £40,000 on this low-slung, mid-size crossover will need to think very carefully about the amount of range they require on a day-to-day basis.

Officially, the 54.4kWh lithium-ion battery is good for 196 miles on the WLTP test, but I struggled to hit the 150-mile mark – even when driving as cautiously as possible, with nothing other than battery preservation in mind.

In colder wintry conditions, with the heating etc running, I’d venture to suggest you might be down to 120 miles of range.

However, Lexus would counter any range anxiety concerns by pointing out that the average EV driver in Europe covers just 26 miles a day, meaning the official 196-mile range would allow you to go a whole week without recharging.

It would also argue that the lesser weight of the smaller battery strikes a nice balance between dynamic driving performance and range – and there’s certainly some truth in that.

Indeed, the UX300e accelerates swiftly, with strong power delivery. It performs the dash from zero to 62mph in 7.5 seconds – a second faster than the hybrid version of the UX.

It also handles nicely, feeling nimble, precise and well-planted in the corners, with very little by way of body roll.

If you want to make a quick getaway from a standing start, however, grip levels sometimes don’t match your ambitions and the front wheels will spin if you’re too heavy on the accelerator. Once up to speed, things become very smooth indeed and the suspension is well-judged, easing out road imperfections while still allowing for an engaging driving experience.

In terms of looks, the UX300e has an eye-catching grille that dominates the front end, while sharp and bold creases run across the bodywork. At the rear, LED light fittings run into a bar which spans the width of the boot lid, providing a contemporary look.

The stylish exterior design extends to the interior, with a cabin that offers high levels of quality with a solid feel.

The 10.25-inch infotainment screen on this model dominates the dashboard and is angled towards the driver.

Up front, there’s plenty of space to get comfortable in the sumptuous leather seats, with the driver sitting quite low for an SUV.

But the space and practicality afforded to front-seat occupants doesn’t extend to those in the back, where things are rather more cramped.

The low roofline that helps to gives the UX300e its distinctive look also restricts headroom, while a taller rear seat passenger will find their knees right up against the back of the front seats. With that in mind, it’s perhaps best to think of this as a vehicle that can seat four adults rather than five, although a fifth could technically be accommodated.

On the plus side, the leather seen in the front can also be found in the back seats, which are also heated.

The boot also isn’t huge, offering 367 litre, although you do get some underfloor storage for things like the cables.

Materials and pleasant, and there’s a pleasant centre console that’s hinged on the left and right to give the driver and passenger easy access.

The UX300e offers both AC and DC charging, from its offside and nearside ports respectively, with Lexus anticipating that most charging will be carried out overnight using a home AC outlet. It is also possible to fast charge the battery from zero to 80 per cent in 52 minutes.

However, it’s worth noting that a number of key rivals allow for faster charging.

In conclusion, it’s a vehicle not lacking in emotional appeal for those who like the look of a Lexus, crave a refined cabin and enjoy decent performance – but buyers may need to weigh that up against the questions over practicality.

Lexus UX300e Premium Plus

PRICE:£44,400

DRIVETRAIN: :54kWh battery delivering 201bhp

TRANSMISSION: shift-by-wire drive selector and front-wheel drive

Max Speed:100mph

0-62MPH:7.5 seconds

OFFICIAL RANGE:196 miles

WARRANTY:3 yrs/60,000 miles